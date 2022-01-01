Ikano Bank

Owned by the Kamprad family, Ikano Bank can be traced back to the home furnishing company, IKEA (founded in 1943).

Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people. Ikano Bank’s offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank conducts business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria.

Ikano Bank is a part of the Ikano Group (founded 1988 and owned by the Kamprad family) who owns 51 % of the Bank. Ingka Group, a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 392 stores in 32 countries, owns the remaining 49 % of Ikano Bank.

Ikano Bank’s head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded.