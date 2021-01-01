Profile Picture

Infosys Consulting

Profile Picture
Infosys Consulting is a global management consulting firm helping some of the world’s most recognisable brands transform and innovate. Our consultants are industry experts that lead complex change agendas driven by disruptive technology. With offices in 20 countries and backed by the power of the global Infosys brand, our teams help the C-suite navigate today’s digital landscape to win market share and create shareholder value for lasting competitive advantage.
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Infosys Consulting

View All

Leverage the power of data with Infosys Consulting

The vision to reinvent your enterprise to compete in a digital world is the focus of Infosys Consulting who unlocks the power of disruptive technology

Read more