Kroger

Kroger is committed to connecting its customers with the fresh foods they crave. Customers are hungry for something that can make their lives healthier, easier, brighter and a bit lighter.

From bringing need-it-now items to busy families in 30 minutes or fewer to helping a food fanatic find the perfect spice for their signature dish, Kroger is focused on convenience without compromise.

By leading with freshness and accelerating with digital, Kroger offers customers an experience they cannot find anywhere else. The grocer’s leading Our Brands products bring customers staples they trust, cutting-edge trends they can’t wait to try, the best variety of natural and organic items – and all at an incredible value.

As America’s largest grocer, Kroger is committed to ending hunger and eliminating waste as a company. Through its Zero Hunger | Zero WasteTM initiative, Kroger is on a mission to create more efficient and equitable food systems through innovation, charitable giving and transformative community partnerships.