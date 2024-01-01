Make-a-Wish UK

Make-A-Wish UK was established in the UK in 1986 to create life-changing wishes that revive the childhood that critical illness often takes away. Every day, the lives of 10 families in the UK are changed forever when a child is diagnosed with a serious illness. From that moment, childhood takes a backseat to medical appointments and worries.

By granting life-changing wishes, Make-A-Wish UK aims to bring joy, hope, and strength to children and their families during challenging times. A wish is a chance for a child to have something positive to look forward to and the chance to be a child first and a patient second, inspiring magical memories that last a lifetime not just for them but also for the families and loved ones around them too.

The foundation's impact is profound, not only enriching the lives of the children they serve but also uniting communities and volunteers in the spirit of generosity and compassion.