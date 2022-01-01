Mission Underwriting Managers

In the space of 18 months, Mission Underwriting Managers has built a platform for entrepreneurial underwriters who want to start their own company but don’t have the means, time, or capacity to set up a general agency. The entrepreneurs bring underwriting experience, often from large insurance companies where they felt their career progression had stagnated. In return, Mission provides the technical resources and support to get them up-and-running. The company operates like a hub-and-spoke model: at the heart of the business, the core functions are called Mission Corporate and are led by a team of experienced insurance professionals headed by CEO Keith Higdon. Then the series partners themselves work within their separate entities, like satellites in orbit.