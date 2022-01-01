Mola

Mola is an Indonesian subscription video on-demand and over-the-top streaming service. Owned by Polytron under the Djarum Group, it is headquartered in Jakarta. We hold live and on-demand broadcasting rights for multiple sports competitions including the Premier League in Indonesia and Timor Leste. The business prioritises three areas for growth; adopting the best tech stack available, to provide the best kind of performance, to ultimately deliver an improved experience for the end user. Using technology to drive new frontiers, Mola aims to make its platform more accessible in a challenging landscape, bringing a higher level of customer experience to an untapped market. Our fluid, ever-evolving approach to technological innovation - in conjunction with a number of key partners - helps us serve end users, our customers, with consistently better viewing quality, faster delivery, increased cyber safety and data-driven intelligence to inform our content library.