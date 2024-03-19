HQ Location: New York, USA

New York, USA No. of Employees: 88,000

88,000 CEO: James P. Gorman

James P. Gorman Website URL: www.morganstanley.com

www.morganstanley.com Revenue: $23.1bn

$23.1bn Keywords & Services: investment banking, wealth management, institutional securities, asset management, financial advisory, capital markets, risk management, research, trading

Morgan Stanley, established in 1935, has become a global leader in financial services, providing comprehensive solutions to clients worldwide. With its headquarters in New York, it operates in more than 40 countries and employs over 88,000 people. Under the leadership of CEO James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley continues to drive innovation and excellence in the financial sector.

The firm offers a wide range of services including investment banking, wealth management, and institutional securities. It is dedicated to delivering strategic advice and innovative solutions to individual and institutional clients. Morgan Stanley's commitment to sustainable growth and value creation has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

Through its diverse service offerings, Morgan Stanley provides clients with access to capital markets, risk management, research, and trading capabilities. The firm leverages its global network and deep industry expertise to help clients achieve their financial goals. As a leader in financial services, Morgan Stanley remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional value and drive long-term success for its clients and stakeholders.