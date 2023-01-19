Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries SA

Motor Oil, a Greece-based energy group founded in 1970, operates one of Europe's top refineries in the Corinth region. It is a leader in crude oil refining and petroleum product marketing in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean, providing a wide range of high-quality products. The company exports to over 70 countries and employs around 2,500 people. Its shares have been listed on the Athens Exchange since 2001, and it is included in various indices such as the ATHEX Composite Share Price Index, FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP index, MSCI Greece Small Cap Index, and the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Refinery and its associated plants and fuel distribution facilities make up the largest privately-owned industrial complex in Greece and is considered one of the most modern in Europe.