MTN Cameroon

MTN Cameroon (MTNC) is a subsidiary of the MTN Group created on 15 February 2000, following the acquisition by MTN International of the first mobile operator in Cameroon, CAMTEL Mobile. In 21 years of activity, MTN Cameroon has imposed itself as the leader of the electronic communications market in Cameroon, and an essential partner of the socio-economic growth of Cameroon.