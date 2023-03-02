New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS)

At New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), our mission is to provide world-class, patient-centred affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their communities, close to family and friends.

As one of the Nation's leading community cancer practices, we are committed to providing the highest quality care to patients. At NYCBS, we diagnose and treat every kind of cancer and offer patients state-of-the-art treatments, clinical trials, and comprehensive support services to treat the mind, body, and soul, not just cancer.

We understand that cancer treatment is challenging and requires regular physician visits for treatment and follow-up care. In response, we strive to keep patients close to their homes, families, and support networks with convenient locations across Long Island and New York City.

Cancer is complex. It takes a village to care for a cancer patient. Our multidisciplinary team of physicians, surgeons, nutritionists, social workers, and other health specialists work together with you to develop a personalised treatment plan. We are committed to caring for you every step of the way through diagnosis, active treatment, remission, and survivorship. From the front desk to the nurses to the doctors who work tirelessly to find a cure, our staff is some of the best in the country. At NYCBS, our patients are our friends, family, and neighbours, and we treat every patient with kindness and compassion. You are part of our family.

The stories of our patients exemplify the quality of care NYCBS provides and the remarkable patient experience our staff delivers as we work towards our vision every day.

Our vision is a world free of cancer and blood disorders by contributing to the search for cures by offering cutting-edge clinical trials and personalised, state-of-the-art treatments that save and prolong lives.