NTT Data

NTT DATA is the sixth-largest IT company in the world. The company, of Japanese origin and part of the NTT Group is a multinational with a presence in over 55 markets around the world and among the top technology companies, with more than 140,000 employees NTT DATA is an international business and outsourcing consultancy firm is characterised by providing services in all the major sectors of the economy and society, basing solutions on clients’ needs, co-creating tools with those clients, tailored for every moment, service and functionality.