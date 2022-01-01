OADC
Open Access Data Centres, a WIOCC Group company, is building Africa’s first interconnected and carrier-neutral core-to-edge data centre infrastructure to support clients seeking cost-effective network extension, and those who are changing their infrastructure deployment strategies to fulfil the demand for content closer to the network edge - for improved availability and premium performance - or to optimise networking and storage costs by pre-processing data locally.
Executives in OADC
