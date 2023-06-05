Oracle Cloud

Oracle is a cloud technology company that provides organisations around the world with computing infrastructure and software to help them innovate, unlock efficiencies and become more effective. Oracle created the world’s first – and only – autonomous database to help organise and secure customers’ data. Oracle’s Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offers higher performance, security, and cost savings. It is designed so businesses can move workloads from on-premises systems to the cloud, and between cloud and on-premises and other clouds. Oracle Cloud applications provide business leaders with modern applications that help them innovate, attain sustainable growth, and become more resilient. Outside of the business world, Oracle’s work helps defend governments and advance scientific and medical research. From nonprofits to companies of all sizes, millions of people use its tools to streamline supply chains, make HR more human, quickly pivot to a new financial plan, and connect data and people around the world.