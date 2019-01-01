Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications service providers, serving more than 259 million customers across 26 countries, including 214 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Orange Group employs 142,000 people worldwide, including 82,000 people in its home country of France, and is also an eminent provider of IT and telecommunications services to the world’s largest enterprise organisations through its Orange Business Services brand. Since December 2019, Orange has dedicated itself to the transformation of its operator model through the goals set out in its Engage 2025 strategic plan, which sets key objectives along the road to the Group’s goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040.