Orange Jordan
Orange Jordan is the leading operator of integrated communications services in the Kingdom, with a broad line up of fixed, mobile, internet and data services to meet personal and business needs of expanding residential and business base of about 5 million customers across the Kingdom.
Orange Jordan originally began as a separate governmental entity in 1971. The company went commercial in 1997 and in 2000 entered a strategic partnership with France Telecom. It became a holistic provider of telecom services in 2006 when it introduced integrated fixed, mobile and internet operations, and the next year, Orange Jordan officially adopted its current commercial brand.
Executives in Orange Jordan
