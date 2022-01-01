Orange Marine

Orange Marine is a seasoned guru of submarine telecommunications from the initial design and engineering, to the installation of intercontinental and regional links, and maintenance of existing cables. With six cable ships – of increasingly sophisticated build – Orange Marine's fleet is one of the most experienced and prestigious, representing 15% of the world fleet. In total, Orange Marine has installed more than 230,000 kilometers of fibre optic submarine cable systems across all oceans. The cable ships have carried out around 700 repairs, some of which involve depths of 6000 metres. Thanks to its extensive track record in telecommunication cable installation and maintenance, Orange Marine provides power cable installation in renewable markets, including cable lay, cable pull-in, cable shore-end, burial, pre-commissioning and associated maintenance services.