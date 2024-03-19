Oregon State University

Founded in 1868, and one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the US, OSU is Oregon’s statewide university, with a campus in Corvallis, OSU-Cascades in Bend, the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, the OSU Portland Center and online degree programmes via Ecampus. OSU has a presence in all 36 Oregon counties, including agricultural research and Extension centres, and research forests, and has a top ten online education programme with students around the world. Oregon State is an internationally recognised, public comprehensive and research-intensive university, holding both the Carnegie Classification for Very High Research Activity and the prestigious Community Engagement Classification.