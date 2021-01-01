Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero target as validated by SBTi. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights’ 2021 Global 100 index of the most sustainable corporations, and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action.