OTP Bank

The OTP Group is a leading banking group in Central and Eastern Europe. In eleven countries, we serve 16.3 million customers with modern tools and a wide range of financial products. Our unique success in Europe is due to our headquarters in the region and our 70-year history: we understand the needs of our customers, we are open to innovation, and our development is determined by predictable, stable operations.

We are reliable partners for our customers: we strive to support them in achieving their goals, ambitions and development with our trained, expert staff, state-of-the-art IT developments and modern, universal but customisable banking solutions.

