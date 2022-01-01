PCS Security and Facility Services Limited

Established in 1967, Property Care Services Thailand (PCS Thailand, is part of the OCS Group. PCS Thailand has a wealth of experience in facilities services in Thailand for all types of properties.

PCS Thailand currently has more than 5,000 clients that it supports with its network of branches and experienced professionals. PCS Thailand manages the OCS Group’s clients in Thailand Whilst the group has a wider presence across Asia Pacific