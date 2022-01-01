Profile Picture

PCS Wireless

Profile Picture
PCS Wireless is a global technology and logistics leader powering the secondary market for mobile phones, tablets, wearables and other related accessories. The company has successfully developed and grown a multichannel customer base and network of industry partners including telecom carriers, OEMs, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce and logistics providers in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA. PCS has device processing capabilities in five countries and sells devices in more than 80 countries worldwide.
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Executives in PCS Wireless

View All

Bashar Nejdawi

Chief Operating Officer

Read more