Powering Data Democratisation with Modern Decision Platforms

Succeeding in that kind of data transformation requires a keen focus on a number of factors. For Informatica’s Markese, the number-one focus should be on having a modern platform. “It has got to be cloud native, today. Too many companies are trying to lift and shift all legacy to the cloud and having nothing but challenges doing that. While it's a quick and dirty solution, it doesn't get you the benefits of a modern platform such as AI-powered intelligence. A modern platform is also scalable, secure and governed.”

Aside from the technology, having in place a data culture is another critical success factor. “The organisation’s change management is the bridge between success and failure of the investment in a data initiative. Technology & Modern Decision platform alone cannot solve all business problems. Data Culture and Talent are critical cogs in driving outcomes,” says Muralidharan.

Of course, solving business problems is also the preserve of Cognizant, Microsoft and Informatica, and the three come together to offer customers a holistic solution. “I call the Cognizant, Informatica, Microsoft partnership a golden triangle, which helps solve data democratisation initiatives and partners with our customers for the entire journey and beyond,” says Muralidharan.

“In terms of Cognizant, Informatica and Microsoft, we are able to cover end-to-end the data ecosystem to successfully orchestrate modern decisions.” Microsoft’s Messaoud emphasises the importance of its partner ecosystem to unlocking value for its customers. “We bring trusted expertise to the table, but it's actually our partners that understand the customer’s business needs and can address the challenges that customers have that can be sold with technologies coming from us and also from the broad ecosystem long-standing relationships that we have, for example, with Informatica and Cognizant.”

Taken together, the expertise of the three companies can allow CxOs to respond to pressure for modernisation stemming from boards, as Markese explains. “Sometimes they'll come to us and ask us, ‘What should be our data modernisation strategy?’ And we say, ‘We'll give you the platform and the tools, but you have to go to Cognizant to identify your business outcomes, develop your strategy, implement quickly while future protecting your technology decisions and continue to unlock business value and innovation along the way.’ And then they'll ask, ‘Well, what cloud platform should I be on? How do I put in the infrastructure?’ And for that we tell them to go to Microsoft. When you put all that in place with our intelligent data management cloud platform, the pieces coming from those two other trusted partners all fall into place.”

In the current business landscape, digital data transformation is set to become a must, if it hasn’t already. “That can be very daunting and very challenging to enterprises, small and large,” says Markese. “We see it across enterprises, small and large. That's because there is such explosive growth of data out there that they have to manage and make split-second decisions about their business, and they know they need a new way to do it.”

Democratising access and sharing data is to the benefit of all, and increased sharing and collaboration around data could lead to a more inclusive economy and aid the economic recovery.

Naturally, challenges remain in the way of reaching this future. “There’s an inability to respond to customers or business events in a very timely manner,” says Muralidharan. “Another aspect is cost. Many clients have significant legacy investments. It is also about governance and bringing people, practices and technology together.”

While customers want to move forward with a modern data platform, often they don't want to be the first one to do so. They might ask who has already done it as they want to mitigate the risk. That's often the biggest hurdle.

Despite these challenges, the future is bright for organisations seeking to make the most of data. “Every enterprise is striving to become a data-driven organisation that makes better and faster decisions to optimise experiences and drive business value,” says Muralidharan. “And that's not just the multi-billion dollar companies, that goes across the board. It’s not a fad and it's going to be here for quite a period of time.”

No one is pretending the journey is easy, but it’s certainly one that’s worth making – as Markese explains. “Data modernisation is not easy. It's a multi-year journey and for most enterprises, it's hard. So you better pick the right partners who put clients first, have experienced the potholes of digital transformation and deliver strategies that ensure short-term success and long-term value. That’s why Cognizant, Microsoft and Informatica can jointly get you to your data destination faster.