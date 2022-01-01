Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernisation. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking, and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy, and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full lifecycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalise and maintain technology solutions.