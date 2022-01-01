PTC

Founded in 1985, PTC aspires to create a better world by harnessing advanced technologies - Augmented Reality, Industrial IoT, PLM, and CAD solutions - to help industrial companies create value for themselves, their customers, and the world. “From hospital equipment with increased uptime and a spacesuit that is just as durable at half the weight to more sustainable buildings and more efficient manufacturing—each improvement our technology helps to create makes our world a better place.”