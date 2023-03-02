QTS Data Centers
QTS Data Centers (QTS) is a leading provider of data centre solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 9 million square feet of owned mega-scale data centre space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS delivers secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company.
Executives in QTS Data Centers
