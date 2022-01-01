Ringler

Ringler is the largest settlement planning company in the United States with more than 150 professionals in more than 65 offices nationwide since it was established in 1975. Ringler’s team of expert and objective consultants has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process. Ringler consultants take an individualised, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand, to collaborate with injured people, attorneys, and insurance professionals. We provide the most effective and fair settlement solutions in the industry and our dedication to being the most innovative and acknowledged leader in the profession continues to be our top priority.