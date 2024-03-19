Roy Hill

Roy Hill is a world-class mining operation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, representing the next generation of integrated iron ore mining, rail and port projects. The company currently delivers 60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of iron ore to international markets, with recent approval to increase to 70Mtpa. With one of Australia’s single largest iron ore mines, Roy Hill is proud to deliver enormous economic benefits to the Western Australian and Australian communities, employing almost 3,000 people plus a number of contract suppliers and service providers.