Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS: A digital transformation leader, Samsung SDS creates value from data technology and analysis capabilities across a range of industries. From plant floors, integrated logistics services, customer experiences to work environments, Samsung SDS digitalises business processes. One of the largest IT services companies in the world, they have offices in 14 countries and over 30 years’ experience developing software to run data centres. Samsung SDS possesses some of the most sophisticated and specific tool sets available for healthcare imaging in the world.