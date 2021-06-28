Saphyre: Democratising trading through agnostic technology

When Stephen and Gabino Roche (President and CEO respectively) at Saphyre spoke with us in 2020, they made it clear that the company was on a mission to overcome risk-aversion in finance and introduce critical innovation to a historically inefficient system. Having realised that silos and poor user experiences were benefitting no one in the pre-trade space, the brothers decided that nothing less than a wholesale disruption of the status quo would satisfy their desire to democratise trading. Saphyre subsequently achieved this ambition with the development of its integrated onboarding platform, but the story didn’t end there.

In a fresh interview, the Roche brothers updated us on what has transpired in the interim, the importance of interoperability, and why customer acquisition will be their primary focus moving forward.

One thing that’s certainly changed has been the COVID-19 pandemic: from not knowing how the situation would resolve in late 2020 to the development of vaccines in Q1 of 2021, Saphyre has weathered the storm and emerged stronger as a result. However, Gabino says, the journey wasn’t always an easy one. “We were a little nervous in the beginning because meeting face-to-face with clients is an important thing when building a business. Saphyre is a technology company, so it wasn't hard for us to handle going remote, but we were afraid that would create a dip in our client engagement.” They needn’t have worried; it didn’t. In fact, by utilising video conferencing software and saving travel time between engagements, Saphyre actually managed to create more opportunities than ever. Now, as a degree of normality is gradually restored to life and work in the US, Gabino states that lessons learned regarding remote working’s efficacy for the business will not be forgotten.

The autumn of 2020 brought Saphyre one of its greatest accomplishments to date: partnership with both BlackRock and JP Morgan, who opted to utilise the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate account opening for securities services. Stephen makes it clear that important collaborations have continued to be formed, most recently with investment bank BNY Mellon. “Its asset servicing arm is now deploying the Saphyre solution on their platform and working with their counterparties. We’re also working on other partnerships and integrations that you'll be hearing about in the coming weeks and months.” Besides this, the company has also been striving to improve the intelligence of its platform and building awareness. Gabino adds, “I think the firms that we're dealing with today understand the value proposition and benefits we bring to pre- and post-trading.”

Since it was founded in 2017, Saphyre has been committed to eliminating manual processes in pre-trade activities. It’s a point on which the company has been “evangelical” because, Stephen says, the problem is rooted in culture as much as technology. “We've been trying to get people to think about how to do things in the pre-trade space differently. Traders want to fix failures or mismatches in post-trade and that’s generally where all the investment goes. Saphyre is telling everybody, ‘Hey, if you just set things up properly in the pre-trade space, we can reuse that information during trading and post-trade.’” Essentially, the company believes in a ‘measure twice, cut once’ philosophy that emphasises integrating important protocols and safety measures in the first instance.

Stephen hints that Saphyre’s exploration of the post-trade space is about to yield some truly groundbreaking results for institutions. Until these are revealed, however, Saphyre will continue to break down the silos (or “fiefdoms” in Gabino’s words) that make trading the reserve of a privileged few. “The key difference is that previously we've been talking and evangelising, but now we're showing a way that this data can be democratised. It's no longer a talking point; we're actually giving people the keys to try out this solution,” says Gabino.