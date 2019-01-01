Sheba Medical Center

Established in 1948, Sheba Medical Center is now the leading medical center in the Middle East and an internationally recognized healthcare facility. In 2019, Newsweek magazine named Sheba on their prestigious global top ten hospital list. Since then, Sheba has maintained its top ten ranking in all subsequent yearly lists. Located on a comprehensive campus, Sheba offers a wide range of medical divisions and specialties. Our highly qualified doctors are involved in many innovative treatments and cutting-edge research programs to advance the clinical care of patients everywhere. Sheba also functions as a tertiary care center and accepts referrals of complex cases from throughout the region and the world.