Siemens AG

Siemens has had a presence in the UK since 1843. Our founder, William Siemens, was one of the leading industrialists of the Victorian age, turning his concepts and inventions into practical solutions – many of which were world firsts. We are passionate about being the digital partner of choice in our industries, creating value in our technology and the data in our installed base for organisations looking to harness the power of the internet of things. We design and manufacture products and systems ranging from traffic lights, gas turbines and turbine spares to the superconducting magnets used in medical scanners and the drives that are behind many of the UK's manufacturing plants. We're a top employer of entry level talent in the UK with 483 apprentices, graduates and interns.