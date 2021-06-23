Sustainable Digitalisation: Abellio UK Seeks Solutions

To centre Abellio’s operations around trusted data, Davies developed and implemented a strategy to provide level-two data analytics within the company’s operations, engineering, and performance departments. “What we’re really aiming for”, he told us, “is not just the backwards-looking descriptive analytics, which say, ‘This happened yesterday.’ We want the diagnostic level, which answers, ‘Why did this happen yesterday?’”

For example, the Abellio team recently analysed the attrition rates of their bus drivers. In their industry, especially during a global pandemic, it remains highly difficult to retain employees. “We looked at what affected those attrition rates”, Davies said, “to try to find out what commonalities the leavers had”. While correlation does not imply causation, the company found that bus drivers who lived further away from the Depot left much more frequently than those who lived closer. This enabled Abellio to target its recruitment efforts, effectively mitigating driver losses before further issues emerged.

In addition, Abellio leveraged real-time APIs that were available through Transport for London (TfL) and used cloud storage through Snowflake. The company put visualisation through Tableau, used Python for select processes, and relied on a broad suite of robotic process automation (RPA) tooling. Yet Davies is a big believer in low-code solutions. “It’s a horses for courses situation”, he said. “There’s no one tool to rule them all. You have to find the right solution for the right problem”.

At Abellio, Davies is continuing to eliminate contradictory and confusing data analytics. To do so, he’s designed data flows from source to storage to visualisation—obtaining quality data from individual silos and aggregating it in one place. “We put our metrics into a single storage space at the centre of our cloud”, he explained, “and then we link those data sets together. We might talk about a bus over here, and a driver over there, but if we’re not joining them together, we’re losing both insight and value”.

Yet Davies emphasised that the trajectory of a company’s digitalisation depends on its situation. He pointed out that many transport companies are legacy companies with many manual processes. “It’s all too easy”, he reminded us, “to think, ‘Oh, I’ll plan out this wonderful digital transformation that’ll include predictive and prescriptive analytics because that’s the future’. But if you don’t have your level one descriptive reporting in place, how are you ever going to make those changes?”

After all, as the pandemic has taught us, entire companies, countries, and cultures can change in a matter of months. “Start small, but keep going”, Davies advised. In 2020, new pandemic regulations meant that Abellio had to adjust rapidly—often on a weekly basis. “What was really important for us”, Davies said, “was quickly developing schedules that reported when buses were running, how frequently they arrived, and when we needed drivers”.

When asked how he thinks digitalisation will impact Abellio, Davies immediately focused on digital transport tracking. “We want to have buses that are well-connected not only to enable passengers to understand that they don’t have to wait outside in the cold or the rain at the bus stop”, he said, “but also for operators to be able to maintain our vehicles at top-notch quality”.

Post-pandemic, Davies thinks we’ll maintain contactless payments and move towards a cashless society, but that working from home will eventually transition to a hybrid solution: part-time in-office, part-time remote. “I still think it’s critically important that individuals get to spend time face-to-face”, he said. “Those micro-conversations that you find in offices are really where the inspiration for ideas comes from”.

And Abellio has no shortage of ideas for the future. Currently, about 55% of the company’s 800 single- and double-decker buses are hybrid vehicles, relying partly on batteries and partly on diesel. By the end of the year, the company will almost double its pure electric fleet. Said Davies, “we’ll increase the percentage from 4% to 8%”.

As usual, the task will have its challenges. “One of the massive difficulties”, Davies admitted, “is that we’ve got to maintain our charging schedules and build the infrastructure with limited space”.

Yet if Abellio UK has its way, those difficulties won’t stand in the way of necessary change. As Davies put it, 175 years of public transport experience has left the company with a social duty to its passengers. As a result, Abellio seeks out dedicated suppliers who clearly have a passion for what they do. “Our company and our suppliers”, Davies said, “have the same aims: to create a sustainable future for public transport, the environment, and passengers—not only for the industry but for society as a whole”.