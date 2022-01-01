T-Systems International GmbH

With a presence in over 20 countries and a revenue of €4.2bn, T-Systems is a world-leading provider of digital services that has over 20 years of experience in the transformation and management of IT systems. T-Systems supports its customers in successfully managing their digital transformation and helps them realise their full potential through digitisation, with a focus on cloud services. Being a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom and Market Leader in Germany, T-Systems offers secure integrated information technology and digital solutions from a single source.