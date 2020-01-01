TELUS

TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with CAN$16b in annual revenue and 16m customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. TELUS leverages its global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. The company’s longstanding commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of its business, making it a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognised as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing its commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects it to the people, resources and information that make lives better. TELUS was named the most giving company in the world, leveraging its world-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes.