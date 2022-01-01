Tonik

Tonik is the latest neobank to disrupt the financial services scene. Launched just 14 months ago, Tonik was the first purely digital entity to be granted a banking licence in the Philippines. It now has a robust regional presence and a 300-strong employee presence in the Philippines itself.

With an emphasis on savings, lending and payments, Tonik, led by its dynamic CEO and founder, Greg Krasnov, is transforming the emerging market climate of the Philippines and beyond.