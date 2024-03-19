HQ Location: Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation, headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, is a global leader in the automotive industry. Founded in 1937, the company has grown to become one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. The headquarters, located in a modest four-story building, is surrounded by the Toyota Technical Center and the Honsha plant, reflecting the company's deep roots in the region. Toyota City, originally named Koromo, was renamed in 1951 to honour the company's impact on the area.

With 17 manufacturing facilities in Aichi Prefecture and 32 plants across Japan, Toyota's production capabilities are vast. The company also maintains significant operations in Bunkyo, Tokyo, and Nakamura-ku, Nagoya, ensuring a strong presence in key urban centres. Globally, Toyota employs over 370,000 people and continues to pioneer advancements in hybrid and electric vehicle technology, autonomous driving, and the renowned Toyota Production System (TPS), which has revolutionised manufacturing processes worldwide.

Toyota's leadership, under CEO Akio Toyoda, is focused on addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing automotive landscape. The company remains committed to its vision of mobility for all, investing heavily in sustainable technologies and future-oriented innovations. Despite challenges such as retaining foreign talent due to the limited amenities in Toyota City, the company continues to thrive as a symbol of Japanese industrial prowess and global innovation.