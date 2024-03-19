Triad Manufacturing

HQ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

No. of Employees: 201-500 employees

Owner: Bob Hardie

Website URL: https://www.triadmfg.com/

Keywords & Services: Retail Design, Manufacturing, Warehousing, Distribution, Engineering, Development, Prototyping, Account Management, Project Management

Triad has cemented its place as a respected retail specialist over the past 30 years. Its journey from a small 5000 sq ft metal shop to a comprehensive building prowess spanning over 2 million sq ft has been remarkable. The company takes pride in its ability to craft engaging consumer spaces that resonate with customers and foster brand loyalty.

Distinctively, Triad operates on an employee-owned model. This structure inspires a phenomenal level of dedication, becoming a catalyst for unparalleled service to partners. Everyone at Triad is actively involved in the operations, be it setting up showrooms, shrink-wrapping crates or serving a hot cup of coffee in the breakroom. This level of active participation and ownership plays a vital role in ensuring the company’s success is shared by all.

Geographically, Triad's headquarters in St. Louis acts as the hub for its North American operations, hosting over 2 million sq ft of offices, manufacturing and warehousing space. The company also maintains strategic labs across the US to locally support clients with services such as Prototype Review, Testing, Account Management, and Engineering & Design. On an international scale, Triad showcases over 4 million sq ft dedicated to manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, with a significant presence in Suzhou, China. This blend of local and global operations enables Triad to offer cost-efficient offshore manufacturing and distribution, managing to cater to leading brands' global needs from Seattle to Sao Paulo.