Trillium Health Partners is a leading hospital in the Mississauga region in Ontario, Canada, that serves a diverse population. It comprises three healthcare operation centres and 34 satellite locations.

Credit Valley site is a regional leader in specialised programs for clinical genetics, renal, maternal-child care and oncology, as well as core clinical programs in general medicine, surgery, emergency, mental health, rehabilitation, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and cardiac services.

The 24-hour emergency-care Mississauga Hospital is the largest in Canada, and one of the busiest in the country. Among its specialities are neurosurgery and cardiology, and it also offers sexual assault and domestic violence services.

Queensway Health Centre, meanwhile, is an ambulatory – or outpatient – care centre.

The new Queensway Health Center expansion and the new Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital which will be a full replacement of the existing hospital “will redefine a new urban centre focused on health in this part of the city”.

