UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a leading multinational health insurance and services company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota. It is recognised as the largest healthcare company globally by revenue, offering a comprehensive range of products and services through its two primary subsidiaries: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. UnitedHealthcare focuses on providing health benefits, offering insurance coverage to various demographics, including large employers, retirees, and vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, Optum leverages data analytics, technology, and healthcare delivery to improve the overall quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

Since its founding in 1974, UnitedHealth Group has expanded rapidly, acquiring numerous companies and forming a diversified portfolio that spans insurance, pharmacy benefits, healthcare delivery, and data services. The company's revenue reached $371.6 billion in 2023, underscoring its dominant position in the global healthcare market. Optum, formed in 2011, is a critical component of UnitedHealth Group’s strategy, offering services through OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx, which collectively aim to enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability.

UnitedHealth Group's financial strength and broad service offerings are supported by a workforce of 440,000 employees worldwide. With ongoing investments in technology and strategic acquisitions, the company continues to drive innovation in healthcare, focusing on improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare systems globally.