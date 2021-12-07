University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust is one of the UK’s most innovative healthcare providers and a pioneer in medical research. Rated 'Good'​ by the CQC in 2017, the Trust covers a broad spectrum of services, including specialist services such as neurological, cardiac and children’s intensive care. UHSFT works collaboratively to explore new and improved ways of delivering patient-centred care. By empowering its people to innovate, the Trust pushes the boundaries of medicine to positively impact patients’ lives. The Trust is committed to innovation and research, encouraging staff at UHSFT to share their ideas, and working in partnership with a wide variety of research institutions. It harnesses the power of teams and pioneers new healthcare methods to consistently deliver high-quality patient outcomes.