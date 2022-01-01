US Department of the Air Force

The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight, and win. Airpower anytime, anywhere. To achieve this mission, the Air Force has a vision. The United States Air Force will be a trusted and reliable joint partner with our sister services known for integrity in all activities, including supporting the joint mission first and foremost. It will provide compelling air, space, and cyber capabilities for use by the combatant commanders. It will excel as stewards of all Air Force resources in service to the American people, while providing precise and reliable Global vigilance, reach and power for the nation.