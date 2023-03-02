VCU School of Dentistry

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Dentistry was founded in 1893 in Richmond, Virginia. As the only dental school in the state of Virginia, it plays a vital role in preserving and improving the oral and general health communities throughout the state. With a variety of academic programs, utilises state-of-the-art technologies to provide a unique, hands-on educational experience while serving the oral health needs of communities across the state.