Vodafone

Vodafone Technology are pioneers of telecommunications, supporting operations in over 65 countries. In the UK alone, they have over 18 million customers. Generating 35-years of innovations and technological breakthroughs, achievements include the first mobile phone call on 1 January 1985, the world’s largest Internet of Things (IoT) platform, conducting the world’s first 5G holographic call, building Europe’s largest 5G network and providing the largest fixed broadband services. They are also the first company in Europe to offer IT and cloud services from the edge of the network using distributed Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). And they aren’t confined to Earth either, working with partners to launch the world’s first space mobile network, providing rural connectivity from the edge of space to 1.6 billion people.