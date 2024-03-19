HQ Location: Bentonville, Arkansas, USA

$611.3 billion USD Keywords & Services: Retail, eCommerce, grocery, Supercenters, discount stores, pharmacy, technology, logistics, supply chain, sustainability

Founded in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown from a single discount store into a global retail leader, with over 10,500 stores and eCommerce websites in 19 countries. The company is driven by its commitment to providing customers with “Every Day Low Prices” (EDLP) across a broad assortment of products, including groceries, entertainment, electronics, and more. Walmart’s physical stores and online platforms offer customers a seamless shopping experience, with innovative services like Curbside Pickup, Mobile Scan & Go, and Walmart+, enhancing convenience and value.

Walmart’s U.S. operations are extensive, with over 1.6 million associates and a variety of store formats tailored to different community needs. The company operates Supercenters, Discount Stores, and Neighborhood Markets, each offering a wide range of products, from fresh groceries to electronics. Walmart’s logistics network is one of the most advanced in the world, supported by 210 distribution centres, a private fleet of trucks, and cutting-edge technology designed to ensure fast and efficient delivery to customers.

Beyond the U.S., Walmart International operates nearly 5,400 retail units in 18 countries, with a focus on building strong local businesses supported by Walmart’s global expertise. The company’s strategy includes key equity investments, such as partnerships in Japan and the United Kingdom, and a commitment to sustainable practices and responsible sourcing worldwide. Through its various operations and initiatives, Walmart continues to lead in retail innovation, delivering convenience and value to millions of customers globally.