Weightmans

Weightmans is a top 40 UK law firm, with more than 1,400 people working from its offices in Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

With roots dating back to the early 19th century, the firm offers a full spectrum of services to built environment enterprises, large corporate institutions, health organisations, insurance companies, public sector bodies, owner-managed businesses and individual private clients.