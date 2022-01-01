Profile Picture

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations.

Harveer Singh

Chief Data Architect and the Head of Data Engineering

Thomas Mazzaferro

Chief Data Officer

