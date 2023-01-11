How CFOs are primed to lead business in uncertain times

The days when CFOs were merely responsible for the numbers are long gone.

Once perceived as risk-averse gatekeepers in charge of financial reporting and forecasting, CFOs are increasingly seen as co-CEOs, reliably helping leaders navigate all-important business strategies and securing overall business stability during periods of great ambiguity.

And at no time in recent history is this more true, as digital transformation accelerates, ESG is prioritised, and economic volatility picks up pace amid sky-high inflation and a likely recession.

“The pandemic along with inflation and the economic crisis have forced CFOs to enter a role far beyond the numbers,” says Nancy Person, CFO of content management platform provider Hyland Software.

And Nancy should know. She took the financial reins of the Ohio-based, 4,700-employee-strong software firm in April 2020, as the pandemic was in full swing, replacing the finance chief of nearly three decades.

“We [CFOs] became a critical role during the pandemic and because of this gained the trust of not only CIOs and HR leaders but the CEO as well,” says Nancy.

Add to this the Great Resignation and organisational acceleration of digital transformation and finance chiefs are now stepping into a role beyond just the finances.

While Nancy acknowledges that numbers will always be the centre of a finance chief’s role, she sees CFOs as “transitioning into strategists and market experts as we continue to navigate the unexpected.

One of the biggest issues CFOs have had to deal with over the last six months, she says, is how to model for the future, with the most difficult part making assumptions about how the pandemic, and now a possible recession, might impact the business.

But in such uncertain times it has become critical for CFOs to be at the forefront of strategic decision-making, to help ascertain how best for a business to proceed, she says.

“It’s my role to ensure the company is set up for success even when the unexpected occurs,” she says. “ These things are hard to predict but staying ahead of it as much as possible and readying ourselves for any financial pivots that need to be made is the key to a successful and trustworthy relationship between the CEO and CFO.”

As Interim Chief Financial Officer at San Francisco-headquartered software company Anaplan, Nadine Pichelot believes finance chiefs hold the potential to be their company’s change agents.

“While they aren’t expected to lead all parts of business operations, it’s clear that organisations are leaning increasingly on their CFOs to develop and manage strategies and transformations beyond the bounds of traditional finance.”

She says that when the pandemic first hit, CFOs were naturally well positioned to help their organisation respond quickly, and strategically, and now with business growth top of mind for leaders, finance chiefs are being called on to navigate what is a much more dynamic landscape.

“Given that all operational decisions have a financial impact, CFOs have a unique level of visibility across a company. They also have experience using data to respond to micro or macro disruptions.”