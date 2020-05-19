BMW partners Rever to build social media network for motorcyclists

BMW Motorrad has entered into a strategic partnership with the technology start-up Rever in order to build up a global community of motorcyclists.

Since launching in 2015, Rever users have tracked millions of miles on motorcycle rides in 119 countries around the world. The free Rever app, available for iOS and Android, works in conjunction with the Rever website to help riders discover the world’s best roads, create custom routes, track rides and share riding experiences across social media platforms. This enables BMW Motorrad to digitally expand its riding experience offerings directly in touch with its target group.

“We see the future of motorcycling as a connected experience, one that has riders using the latest technology to enhance their rides and allow others to share their passion for riding,” said Heiner Faust, Vice President Sales and Marketing of BMW Motorrad. “Rever is offering a very promising mobile technology in our industry and we are very excited about the future business potential we see together with Rever.”

“Motorcyclists are extremely passionate, adventurous people,” says Justin Bradshaw, Co-Founder of Rever. “But we’ve lacked a motorcycle specific environment to share our passions, experiences and ideas. Working with BMW, we will bring innovative technology to the fore and make the entire motorcycle riding experience more accessible, more rewarding and more connected.”

Mark Roebke, Rever’s CEO and Co-Founder adds: “We are really excited to be incorporating new technology to enhance riding experience and grow the enthusiasm for motorcycling around the world.”

Rever connects a global community of motorcycle enthusiasts through the free Rever app and website to discover the best places to ride, track activities and navigate and share motorcycling experiences. Premium memberships on Rever include additional features such as exclusive access to Butler Maps’ road recommendations, custom safety alerts and more. Rever is based in Eagle, Colorado and was founded in 2015 by motorcycle industry and technology veterans.

Further information is available on www.rever.co/bmw-motorrad.

