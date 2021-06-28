MWC Barcelona

The world’s biggest connectivity event goes fully hybrid.


This year you can connect in-person or online. From technicians and regulators to founders and
government delegations – whether it’s with a click of a button, a smile on screen, a friendly elbow
bump, or a knowing nod, 2021 offers even more ways to seal that deal with the most influential
attendees.


While there’s nothing that can beat face-to-face interaction to build truly strong relationships, the
addition of digital products that aid virtual attendance allows connecting to become easier, more
accessible and even smarter.


On 28 June - 01 July 2021, MWC Barcelona will still be the place where our industry gathers to
create connected impact for a thriving society. But now, it’s also the place where you can connect with
industry decision-makers attending in-person and logged on online too.


Get business done – In Barcelona, or from wherever you are in the world.

Date & Time

June 28, 2021 | 12:00 am - July 1, 2021 | 12:00 am
Location:

Barcelona, Spain
