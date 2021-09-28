Procurement & Supply Chain Live

Event starts in:

About event:

The Ultimate Procurement & Supply Chain Event, you simply can’t afford to miss

Learn from respected Procurement and Supply Chain leaders at this unmissable virtual conference. Take the opportunity to expand your network among influential executives and gather insights to feed back and enhance improvements into your own organisation.

Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, publishers of Supply Chain Magazine & Procurement Magazine, this event will be broadcast from London to a global audience via our virtual events platform.

 

The events will include:

  • Keynote addresses from respected industry leaders
  • Dynamic live roundtables (inc. Q&A)
  • Fireside discussions
  • Inspirational Speakers & Presentations
  • Extensive networking opportunities

 

From global giants to innovative startups, the 3-day show is an essential deep dive into the industry alongside the chance to strategically analyse issues impacting the future of Procurement & Supply Chain today.

Register
Register

Date & Time

September 28, 2021 | 9:00 am - September 30, 2021 | 10:00 pm
Add to Calendar 2021-09-28 09:00:00 2021-09-30 22:00:00 Procurement & Supply Chain Live The Ultimate Procurement & Supply Chain Event, you simply can’t afford to miss Learn from respected Procurement and Supply Chain leaders at this unmissable virtual conference. Take the opportunity to expand your network among influential executives and gather insights to feed back and enhance improvements into your own organisation. Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, publishers of Supply Chain Magazine & Procurement Magazine, this event will be broadcast from London to a global audience via our virtual events platform.   The events will include: Keynote addresses from respected industry leaders Dynamic live roundtables (inc. Q&A) Fireside discussions Inspirational Speakers & Presentations Extensive networking opportunities   From global giants to innovative startups, the 3-day show is an essential deep dive into the industry alongside the chance to strategically analyse issues impacting the future of Procurement & Supply Chain today. { "joinCode": "bmgsep2nd" } Online event UTC public

Location:

Online event
View on Map

Share event

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Receive the latest updates and news
Exclusive preview
Array
Array
Array

Other Events

Explore

Technology & AI Live

14.09.2021 - 16.09.2021
Online event

FinTech and InsurTech Live

12.10.2021 - 14.10.2021
Online event

MWC Barcelona

28.06.2021 - 01.07.2021
Barcelona, Spain
Innovation In Digitalisation and Technology

Innovation In Digitalisation and Technology

25.05.2021 - 27.05.2021
Online